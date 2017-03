Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- York Restaurant Week is in full swing this week until March 1st.

Today, Fox43 morning news made a visit to The Handsome Cab on W. George Street which opened earlier this year.

The Handsome Cab hours during restaurant week are as follows:

Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m.- 2 a.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

To view The Handsome Cabs restaurant week specials, visit http://www.rwyork.com/menus/#hc