Ephrata man sentenced to up 15 years in prison in heroin overdose death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – An Ephrata man will serve up to 15 years in prison for selling heroin which led to a man’s fatal overdose.

Ramon Beachy pleaded guilty Monday, February 27, in Lancaster County Court to felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a cellphone regarding the June 16, 2016, death of 44-year-old Bryan Bowman.

Beachy, 32, will serve 6 to 15 years in prison, in accordance with a plea deal arranged by Assistant District Attorney Julie Slabinski. Police and the victim’s family approved the plea agreement.

Investigators determined Bowman died of an overdose involving fentanyl, a pain-reliever said to be about 40 to 50 times stronger than heroin being sold on the street.

Ephrata police found Bowman dead at a home on Howard Avenue after a friend called 9-1-1 and reported Bowman was unconscious. Police determined Bowman made a call to Beachy’s cellphone just before 4 p.m., a few hours before Bowman was found dead.

A witness told police Bowman left around 4 p.m. to purchase three bags of heroin. Another witness told police Beachy sold drugs out of his home on Grant Street. Beachy admitted to police that he sold drugs to support his own habit. Beachy’s criminal record includes prior convictions for DUI, receiving stolen property, escape, and other drug offenses.

Beachy was the second drug dealer to be sentenced this week to state prison for selling heroin which led to a fatal overdose. Darien Jacobs was sentenced Monday to 5 to 10 years regarding a Lancaster city man’s death in 2015.