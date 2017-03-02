Six apartments, 24 people impacted by fire in Pequea Township

Pequea Township, Lancaster County — Willow Street Fire Dept. Chief Jason Topper confirmed that four apartments were fully-involved Thursday in a fire, which started in the back porch of one of the units. Two other adjacent apartments had water damage.

The fire spread quickly in a shared attic space, he said. Wind played a role, as well as the units not having a sprinkler system in the attic.

The fire began around 12:37 p.m. at Utley Place near Rollins Lance. A firefighter first to the scene had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, Topper said. The fire marshal is on his way to assess the damages.

There were no other reported injuries. Check back for details. This is a developing story.