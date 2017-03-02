× Halifax woman faces more charges for child endangerment

HALIFAX, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Janet Quinones was out on bail when she went to New Jersey, to take back a child that was removed from her custody in February.

According to State Police, Janet Quinones, 29, of Halifax, was previously arrested for multiple drug charges and endangering the welfare of a child, on February 1 when police found a one-year-old in a crib with a lit blunt. When Quinones was arrested, the child was placed by Children and Youth Service’s in Camden, New Jersey.

On Febuary 26, around 8 p.m. Quinones took the child from the New Jersey residence, and drove across state lines to her home in Halifax, not alerting CYS caseworkers or police. On March 1, she was arrested and taken into custody without further incident. The child was placed back into the care of CYS.

Quinones was in violation of a court order to comply with CYS, and faces felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child, concealment of whereabouts of a child and interference with custody of children.