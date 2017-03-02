× Lancaster Catholic, York Catholic and York Country Day capture district titles

HERSHEY – Overtime, heated rivals and back to back champions. All are story lines in Hershey for the District 3 basketball championships on Thursday. The nightcap of the triple header at Giant Center goes into extra time with Lancaster Catholic prevailing against Middletown 86-78 in the Boys 4A final.

York Catholic’s girls defeated their arch rivals from Delone Catholic for the third time this season to capture the 3A crown 57-46.

In the opening game in Hershey, York Country Day defended their Boys 1A title with an easy victory over Lancaster Country Christian 85-58. Senior Jordan Ray poured in 36 points for the Greyhounds.

You can see FOX43’s coverage of Thursday’s district championships here: