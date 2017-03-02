Lovesick amphibians force River Road closure in Poconos

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, East Stroudsburg — Love is in the air in Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

Part of River Road was closed overnight so drivers didn’t squash spotted salamanders, wood frogs, and spring peepers on their way to breed, WNEP reported.

“They’re actually coming. If you can see, behind us is the forest, and that’s where they spend their winter, and then they come out of those grounds just when the conditions are right,” said Park Ranger Kathleen Sandt.

The National Park Service has closed part of River Road at night during each mating season since 2003 to protect the love-struck amphibians, who have to cross the roadway to get to breeding pools.

This year, it seems mating season started earlier than ever.

“This year, we had our first road closure in February, which we’ve never done before,” said Sandt.

