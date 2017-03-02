× Man steals school bus, found sleeping inside

EARL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A man charged after he was found asleep in a stolen school bus.

According to New Holland Police Department, an officer discovered the bus just after 7:30 a.m. parked in the parking lot of Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witness building on New Holland Road. Inside Rolando J Carcases Diaz, 23, was sleeping. Police had determined that the bus was owned by Shultz Transportation and had been taken from McCaskey High School parking lot.

Carcases gave police false information of his identity, before admitting that he took the bus from McCaskey High School. School officials told police that video from the school shows the bus leaving the school just before 2 a.m.

The bus was returned to Shultz Transportation.

Carcases is charged with receiving stolen property and is in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.