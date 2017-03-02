March in Hershey offers a number of events, shows and games to attend

HERSHEY, Pa.– March is coming in like a lion to Hershey, with a number of events, games, and attractions for you and the family to enjoy.

The Hershey Theatre has quite the lineup set for the next month. On March 4, the Classic Rock show will take the stage. Following that on March 9, Travis Wall’s Shaping Sound will grace the Theatre.

On March 10, the Hershey Symphony will play. Finally, the end of the month is jam-packed, with Theresa Caputo set to give you an extraordinary experience live on March 18. The very next day, The Red Hot Chili Peppers will rock the stage. The month ends with the Sound of Music playing from March 21 through the 26.

If you’re in the mood to eat, 2017 Restaurant Week in Hershey is set for March 13-19. You can enjoy a $20 two-course lunch or a $35 three-course dinner at any of Hershey’s 8 restaurants!

Finally, the Hershey Bears are making their playoff push, and you can catch them before the regular season ends. The team plays home games on three of four weekends in March, beginning on March 4 & 5. The Bears will host Autism Awareness Night on March 12 before playing a back-to-back on March 17 & 18. The team will cap their home schedule for March with a Wednesday night match up against the Binghamton Senators on March 22.

Kaylee Dugan from Hershey will be stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more information about the upcoming events.