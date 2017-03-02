× Meiss named executive director of Lancaster County SPCA, replacing Susan Martin

LANCASTER, PA – The Lancaster County SPCA has hired Becki Meiss as the new executive director to replace founding director, Susan Martin, who resigned last November. Meiss stepped into her new role on Wednesday, March 1.

For the past 14 years, Meiss has been working for the Humane League of Lancaster County, most recently as their operations director. During her successful tenure there, Meiss also held other key positions, including rescue coordinator and director of marketing.

To her new job with LCSPCA, Meiss brings impressive shelter management experience, proven marketing talent, and a thorough understanding of animal welfare. As her experience has been gained in Lancaster County, she is both well-connected in the community and well-versed in its pet overpopulation problems.

Meiss looks forward to continuing serving the animals and people of Lancaster County.

“I am excited to work with LCSPCA’s staff and board of directors to build on the shelter’s mission and lead the organization as it provides shelter, compassionate care, and adoption services for homeless animals,” she says.

“With her extensive experience, Meiss is uniquely poised to strengthen our ongoing efforts to combat pet overpopulation and homelessness,” says Jennifer Ericson, LCSPCA’s public relations officer. Ericson has been serving as interim executive director since November but looks forward to resuming her former role and working with Meiss.

During the search for a new executive director, LCSPCA’s board of directors specifically sought a candidate with not only solid sheltering experience, but also a track record of collaborating with other agencies.

“Having these qualities and more, Meiss was the ideal candidate. We are excited to begin this next chapter with her at the helm,” says board president Joe James.