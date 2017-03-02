× Missing Somerset County man at special risk of harm or injury

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police Somerset are searching for Edwin Lee Vogel, 72. Vogel is a white male, 5’10”, 160 lbs., with green eyes and balding with gray hair. He is wearing a cowboy hat, blue jean jacket, blue sleeveless shirt, blue jeans and brown cowboy boots.

On March 2 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Vogel walked away from his residence on the 1100 block of Fort Hill Road, Addison Township. He has failed to return to his home. Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information regarding Vogel should contact police immediately by calling 911 or PSP Somerset at (814) 445-4104.