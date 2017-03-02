Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey among Congressional lawmakers pressuring Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign
Capitol Hill has been dominated Thursday by a disagreement over what, if any, steps Attorney General Jeff Sessions should take after it surfaced that he spoke with the Russian ambassador to the US during last year’s campaign.
Sessions, a top surrogate at the time for Donald Trump, did not disclose the private meetings in his confirmation hearings in January.
Many Democrats are calling for Sessions to outright resign. Others are merely saying he must recuse himself from ongoing investigations into Russia’s alleged interference into the presidential election.
Republicans are more split: Some agree with their Democratic colleagues that Sessions should recuse himself, but a large group of GOP lawmakers are either evading questions from reporters or instead trying to wade through the choppy political waters without taking a clear position.
None have yet called on him to resign.
Here’s a list of who stands where on Sessions as of midday Thursday:
Democrats calling for Sessions to resign
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-California
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts
Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland
Rep. Joe Crowley, D-New York
Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri
Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon
Rep. Eliot Engel, D-New York
Sen. Ted Lieu, D-California
Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York
Democrats calling for Sessions to recuse himself
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon
Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine (caucuses with Democrats)
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia
Republicans calling for Sessions to recuse himself
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio
Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah
Rep. Darrell Issa, R-California
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina