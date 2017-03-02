× Police seeking information into identity of suspects that robbed Metro PCS store

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Police are seeking information into the identity of suspects that burglarized a Metro PCS store.

On January 6 at approximately 11 p.m., the above pictured suspects broke into the Metro PCS store in the 2500 block of Paxton Street by breaking a large window.

During the burglary, the suspects were able to get one phone and attempted to take more. They left through the same window the entered and fled onto Paxton Street.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Swatara Towship Police at (717) 564-2550 or submit a tip through SwataraPolice.org.