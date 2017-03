Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York, Pa., -- This week is the 7th annual Restaurant Week in the city of York.

On Thursday, Fox43 morning news visited Tutoni's on N. George St. Tutoni's has been open for roughly three years and includes a farm fresh restaurant, an upstairs bar and a speakeasy.

Restaurant Week runs through March 4th.

Tutoni's hours for restaurant week are as follows:

Monday-Thursday : 11 am - 10 pm

Friday: 11 am - 12 am

Saturday: 4 pm - 12 am

Sunday Brunch: 10 am - 2 pm; truffle dinner 6 pm