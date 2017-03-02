× Shots fired in Lebanon

LEBANON, PA. — Police in Lebanon say someone fired a gun in the area of Miller and Baldwin Streets around 7:02 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1st. A witness said there were four guns shots. A dark-colored, possibly black, BMW blaring loud music reportedly left the area at a high rate of speed. The witness said there were several occupants in the car.

There was no report of a fight or another vehicle at the scene.

Police did recover spent shell casings at the location described by witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717 272 2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.