Teen killed trying to aid injured cat on roadway

CALIFORNIA– A California teenager is dead, after being hit by a car while attempting to save a kitten on the road.

According to KTLA , Emily Sanchez, 18, was a passenger in a car that hit a kitten.

Sanchez proceeded to get out of the car to help the feline before being struck by another car.

Responding deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department began CPR on Sanchez. Police said she suffered severe head trauma and was taken to a local hospital.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

GoFundMe page created by Sanchez’s sister to help pay for her burial describes the teenager as a person who had a passion for animals.

Police are still investigating the crash, and there is no word on whether the kitten survived the incident.