Car slams into front porch of home in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa.–A car slammed into the front porch of a home in Lancaster city on Friday morning.

It happened around 9:43 a.m. along the 900 block of Manor Street.

Two people were inside the car at the time of the crash. Both were checked out at the scene by EMS. Investigators say the driver was turning onto Manor Street–when it appears they hit the accelerator instead of the brake and went up over an embankment and into the porch.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the home when the crash happened.

Crews are working to stabilize the front porch.