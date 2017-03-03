Cold and windy to start the weekend

WINDS STAY: In a week full of high winds, they stay with us just one more day headed into the weekend. Bitterly cold northwesterly winds keep temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s all day Saturday under otherwise sunny skies. We get a break on Sunday with temperatures rising just a bit, closer to average (yes, we’re actually BELOW average to start March) heading into the week. With a wind shift on Monday, temperatures rise into the 50s but gust up Tuesday and Wednesday near 30mph.

WARMING NEXT WEEK: That wind shift kicks off a much warmer week, with mid 50s for Monday and mid 60s for Tuesday. After a weak cold front Tuesday evening, temperatures dip back down into the mid to upper 50s for the end of the next work week.

RAIN CHANCE: The cold front Tuesday brings our only shower chance, as of right now, into the forecast for next week. A few showers ahead of the front aren’t out of the question Monday night, but the main show looks to be for Tuesday afternoon. I don’t expect these showers to bring any rumbles of thunder for next week, but stay tuned for continuing updates on your latest forecast!

Have a great one, and I’ll see you tomorrow night, too for FOX43 Weekend News at 10!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long