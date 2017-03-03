Colder and breezy Friday with a few snow showers

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Friday is a bit colder, and another wave passes through the region. The morning is quieter and colder. The winds are much calmer. A few flurries are possible. Temperatures begin in the middle 20s to lower 30s. As the next system crosses through around the midday hours, it could touch off a few snow showers. Even a quick snow squall is possible. Temperatures are in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds are breezy again, and wind chill values feel like the 20s. Snow accumulations, if any, are less than half of an inch. A gradual warming trend is expected for the weekend as a warm front approaches. Saturday brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with still a chill in the air. Temperatures are near 40 degrees. There’s still a bit of a breeze, so wind chill values feel like the 20s to lower 30s. There’s partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is much warmer once the warm front finally passes through, with temperatures jumping into the 50s. Our next system could bring some showers, with another cold front arriving Tuesday. Expect readings in the 60s ahead of the front. We’ll also watch for shower chances Tuesday night, with perhaps a shower lingering into Wednesday. Temperatures drop a touch Wednesday, with readings near 60 degrees. Thursday is partly cloudy and a bit cooler. Highs are near 50 degrees.

Have a great weekend!