Credit card skimmer found in Lower Paxton Township gas pump

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A credit card skimmer has been found on a gas pump in Dauphin County.

Officers responded to an undisclosed gas station along Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township on Monday after an employee discovered a credit card skimming device was installed inside a gas pump.

Police discovered a customer reported the credit card reader was not functioning at the pump between February 20 and February 22.

Authorities believe the suspect opened the gas pump and replaced the credit card reader with a skimming device. The suspect failed to reattach the wires correctly, and investigators say no credit card information was compromised.

Before swiping your credit card at the pump–look for anything out of place. A broken seal a may be an indicator that the pump has been tampered with. If anything looks out of the ordinary, do not use the machine and notify the gas station manager.

Identical devices have been recovered from gas pumps in other area jurisdictions.

Most recently–Newberry Township police are investigating more than a dozen reports of ATM skimming devices at convenience stores.

Anyone with information is asked contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at (717) 657-5656.