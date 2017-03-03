× Crews battle barn fire in Monroe Township

MONROE TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–Crews are battling a barn fire in Cumberland County.

It happened along the 1200 block of Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township shortly after 10 a.m.

The barn located is near Monroe Elementary School, the Monroe Township Municipal Authority and the Monroe Township building.

As a precaution, students at Monroe Elementary School will have indoor recess and the doors/windows are closed, according the Cumberland Valley School District’s website.

So far, no word on what caused the fire.