Deaf student brings out the best in Adams Co. high school basketball team

NEW OXFORD, Pa. -- A student in Adams County is not letting his hearing impairment stop him from doing what he loves - shooting hoops!

New Oxford High School's junior varsity team might be done for the year, but it isn't stopping 15-year-old Auden Ledden from playing with his team.

Auden signed, "I don't know I've just always loved the toughness of basketball. Playing the five on five. The other teams are good but I feel like this is a lot louder, more intensity, and more fans come to watch you."

Auden, who wears No. 30, plays for the Colonials' JV team. He is the first deaf student his coach, Sean Bair, has worked with on the court.

Bair said, "It's been a learning experience both for me and Coach Ahmetovic, our JV coach. And we're privileged to work with him because he's making us better the same way we're trying to make him better."

Because of his hearing impairment, Auden has to use a different way to communicate. He gets help from the educational interpreter at the high school, Corinne Bordner.

Auden said, "I use the interpreter to hear what he's saying, or sometimes coach will try to stomp the floor to get my attention, and the interpreter helps me sign. And the boys sign a little during the game."

His teammates said Auden is a lot of fun on and off the court. They said there is a lot they can learn from him.

Deriq Brown, who plays on the varsity team, said, "If you have difficulty understanding him, he'll just type it up on the phone. So yeah it's pretty fun. It teaches me how to communicate better with him."

His coach and teammates describe him as a hard worker.

"Team player, pass first guy," Bair described Auden. "So very unselfish with the ball on offense. Very coachable, tries to do what the coach wants so he's the type of guy we're looking for."

Brown added, "He's a really good kid. He's really fun to be with."

Auden hopes to join Deriq on the court next season.

"I'm going to go to the workouts this fall with coach and practice every day. And my hope is that next year I'll be on the varsity. I hope that coach will see me there at workouts every day and say, 'He'd be a good player for the team.'"

Auden said his favorite player is Golden State Warrior Steph Curry. Curry is No. 30, just like Auden.