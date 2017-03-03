× Firefighters battle multi-alarm commercial fire

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. – Firefighters responded to a commerical building fire along the 5800 block of York Road, Route 30, on the outskirts of New Oxford, Adams County.

The fire broke at about 1:45 p.m. The first fire crews on the scene reported smoke and flames pouring from the roof of the abandon building, the old The Ox restaurant. Additional firefighters from neighboring fire companies were called for assistance.

The 5800 block of York Road is closed to traffic until further notice.