Lancaster man charged with homicide after weekend shooting victim dies

LANCASTER, Pa. – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has ruled the shooting death of 19 year old Daniel Eugenio Sanchez as a homicide. Sanchez was shot multiple times at around 11:46 a.m. on Sunday, February 26 in the 100 block of Dauphin Street. He died on Tuesday, February 28 at Lancaster General Hospital.

Monday, the day before Sanchez death, Lancaster City Police identified 20 year old Jose Gabriel Duque, as the shooter and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Attempted Criminal Homicide and other charges.

After consulting with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Detective Lt. Kevin Fry re-filed the criminal complaint Friday, with the charges ammended to Criminal Homicide and Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License.

Duque is still at large. He is described as a Hispanic male, 6′ 1″, about 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

You can also click the Submit a Tip button on the police website, www.lancasterpolice.com, or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.