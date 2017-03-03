× One dead in multi-vehicle ‘white out’ crash on I-81 in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. – A 55 year old Hazelton man was killed in a multiple vehicle pile up caused by a ‘white out’ on I-81 in Schuylkill County Friday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police say a total of 32 vehicles, including tractor trailers and other commerical vehicles and passenger cars were involved. It happen during a snow squall at around 3:45 p.m. at mile maker 135.4 in the northbound lanes of the highway in Delano Township. Both north and southbound lanes were closed for hours for the cleanup.

23 people were taken to area hospitals. 3 victims were flown from the scene by medivac helicopters. The deceased victim was identified as Charles M. Ehrenberg. He was driving a white 2015 Chevrolet 2500 pickup. Police say Ehrenberg was not wearing his seatbelt.

The uninjured were bussed from the scene to the Hampton Inn in Hazelton where they were met by the American Red Cross. They were provided with food, drink and a warm place to wait for a ride.