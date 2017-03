Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa., -- The 26th annual Pennsylvania Garden Show of York kicks off Friday morning at the York Expo Center.

The annual show features more than 130 garden and flower vendors, classes, and entertainment.

Tickets are available at the door.

Adults: $10

Seniors (62+): $9

Children 12&under: FREE

Multi-day pass: $15

Here is the schedule for the show:

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m - 5 p.m.