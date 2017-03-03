× Poll: Should U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions resign from the administration?

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday he will recuse himself from any existing or future investigations related to President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign amid an ever-growing chorus of demands for him to step aside, CNN reported.

Details emerged late Wednesday that Sessions had met with a Russian diplomat last year and he failed to disclose those meetings during his Senate confirmation process, adding to concerns about his impartiality on any investigation into alleged ties between surrogates for Trump’s campaign and Russians.

Sessions’ decision to recuse himself is not uncommon. In 2013, Attorney General Eric Holder recused himself from involvement in a Justice Department investigation.

As Congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle continue to apply pressure, President Trump’s administration is working to manage how they will respond. Trump, as of this publishing, said he supports Sessions.

Poll: Should Attorney General Jeff Sessions resign from the administration?