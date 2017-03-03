× School bus driver set up camera to look up dresses, skirts of students

LITITZ, Pa. – A Warwick School District school bus driver faces numerous charges after he allegedly used a concealed camera to look up dresses and skirts of students. Police took 66 year old Don Joseph Sarcen, into custody today at his Lititz Borough home. His arrest follows an investigation of a report that Sarcen secretly took audio and video images of an unsuspecting adult female.

The investigation revealed that 4 students were subjected to Sarcen’s alleged actions. The affected students were identified and they and their parents were notified of the incident. Investigators say that Saracen concealed a Panasonic digital camera placed in the video mode under the driver’s seat of the school bus. The camera was placed inside a container which was camouflaged by a rag and partially exposed from under his seat. Sarcen’s intentions were to capture video images of intimate body parts up dresses, skirts and pants of unsuspecting passengers as they entered and exited the bus. He would tell unsuspecting victims to assist him in pushing buttons on the dashboard of the bus, which caused them to be standing directly over the concealed camera and exposed to image-taking.

Police say Sarcen was in possession of the Panasonic camera as he exited the bus at the end of his shift on Tuesday, February 28. Police seized the camera as evidence and took it to the Lancaster County Computer Forensics Unit for analysis. Upon examination of the camera, investigators discovered several videos of unsuspecting juvenile students and an adult female, depicting video images of intimate body parts up dresses, skirts and pants without their knowledge or consent.

Charges against Saracen include Interception, Disclosure or Use of Wire, Electronic or Oral Communications, a felony, and Invasion of Privacy, and Possessing instruments of a Crime, both misdemeanors . Following arraignment he sent to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $650,000 cash bail.

Armed with a search warrant police seized additional electronic devices at Saracen’s home. They will be analyzed for any other evidentiary content.

Police say there is no information to suggest that Saracen had inappropriate physical contact with any person.