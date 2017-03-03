× Taggers targeting buildings in Lancaster

LANCASTER,Pa.- On the Lancaster Science Factory building employees say someone spray painted the word “reload”.

“It spanned for about 15 – 20 feet,” said Bob Herbert, Lancaster Science Factory.

“It’s not public art; it’s a crime. It’s costly to remove. It’s a distraction. We’d rather be investing in things like trees and trash receptacles,” said Shelby Nauman, Lancaster City Alliance.

The Lancaster City Alliance is working with Lancaster Public works to be sure the graffiti is removed quickly.

“I’m really impressed with the city. They responded quickly and did an excellent job of getting this thing off,” said Herbert.

Businesses that sign a waiver can have the graffiti removed for free. Last year 700 tags were removed around the city.

Nauman says in the last week alone there have been six cases of graffiti including someone tagging the Keppel Building. The big concern is that the tagger is targeting businesses and large surfaces.

“We just want to send a clear message that it’s going to be removed as soon as you tag it so don’t even bother,” said Nauman.

Police are investigating and say if you are a victim it is best to file a report so if someone is caught they have more evidence. Then, contact the Lancaster City Alliance and employees there will help you get it cleaned off.