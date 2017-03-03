× Teen shooter sentenced to up 47 years in state prison

YORK, Pa. – York County Court of Common Peas Judge Craig T. Trebilcock sentenced 17 year old Leonard A. Green, III to 22 years and 10 to 47 years in state prison today in the June 14, 2014 shooting death of 17 year old Patrick Winter. Green was only 14 years old at the time of the shooting. He was charged as an adult and eventually pleaded guilty to 3rd degree murder.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of East King Street just before 12:30 a.m. Winter was shot while he was seated in a parked car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.