× Two arrested for firearm theft

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — In July of 2016 a handgun and a rifle were stolen from a house and a vehicle on Lehman Rd., in Spring Grove. Nothing new had come up in the investigation until November of 2016 when a Penn Twp. Officer located one of the stolen firearms during a traffic stop.

Police charged 28-year-old Brandon Curren, with receiving stolen property in the incident.

Further investigation revealed that 31-year-old Chad Stremmel was responsible for the theft and provided the firearm to Curren. Stremmel is charged criminal trespassing, theft, and receiving stolen property.

The charges are still pending in court.