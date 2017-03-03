× Two Lebanon County men arrested, charged for sexually assaulting a minor

Eric Snyder, 53, of Myerstown Borough, and Joseph Wenzler, 52, of Lebanon City, were arrested for multiple felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse after sexually abusing the same girl, Pennsylvania State Police at Jonestown reported.

The alleged incidents occurred over a span of eight years from September 2008 to September 2016. Separate investigations of both men were conducted in Myerstown Borough and Lebanon City, police explained.

State police discovered the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by her adopted father at age 6, as well as was sexually assaulted by her paternal grandfather at age 9. The incidents supposedly ended when she was 12-years-old.

Snyder was arrested for Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Indecent Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Corruption of Minors, Indecent Assault, and Selling or Furnishing Liquor or Malt or Brewed Beverages to Minors. Snyder was taken to Lebanon County Central booking for arraignment.

Wenzler was arrested for several counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Indecent Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Corruption of Minors, Indecent Assault, and Intimidation, Retaliation or Obstruction in Child Abuse Cases. Wenzler was previously arrested and arraigned by Judge Ditzler being committed to Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail.