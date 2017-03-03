× U.S. Marshals arrest 37-year-old York man in California, charged with assault, terroristic threats

YORK, Pa. – U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane announced Friday that the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Crowe – a 37-year old man in San Jose, California.

On November 3, 2016, the York County District Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant charging Crowe with aggravated assault, intimidation witness/victim, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and simple assault. It is alleged that Crowe beat his victim in April 2016. The victim was treated at an area hospital, law enforcement officials reported.

Members of the Fugitive Task Force developed information that Crowe fled the area and was believed to be in the San Jose area. An investigative lead Marshals to San Jose for assistance with locating and arresting Crowe. On March 1, San Jose Marshals located and arrested Crowe without incident. Crowe was turned over to local authorities. He is awaiting court proceedings pending extradition back to York, the U.S. Marshals office explained.

United States Marshal Martin J. Pane stated, “The task force place a high priority on fugitive cases in which the use or threat of violence occurs. Working with our law enforcement partners ensures violent offenders are brought to justice.”

U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force worked jointly in this investigation with officers from the York County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, Northern District of California and the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force with its partners.

Source: US Marshals Service