Bitter cold start, warm-up with shower chances

COLD FOR SUNDAY: Bitter cold wind chills start out the door for any Sunday morning activities. Wind chills will be in the single digits and near zero in higher elevations to start the day. Cold air is slow to clear out with northwesterly winds again for Sunday. The good news is, the wind calms a bit so the wind chills won’t be nearly as cold as Saturday. Temps will feel like the 30s most of the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

WARMING NEXT WEEK: Winds shift to out of the south late Sunday. That’ll help kick the cold air out of the area and warm us up to the 50s for Monday. With the wind shift comes a little moisture, too, so there’s a stray shower chance late in the evening into the overnight hours of Tuesday morning.

Temperatures continue in the 50s for the most part, with a few 60s too, heading into next week.

A FEW SHOWER CHANCES: The main chance for showers happens Tuesday, so you’ll need the umbrella out the door for the lunchtime and afternoon period. Highs reach near 60 for Tuesday before a cool front cools temperatures down. More shower chances return late in the week, overnight on Friday and into next Saturday.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long