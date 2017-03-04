× Car crashes in front of the Penbrook police station, driver flees

PENBROOK BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Penbrook police are searching for a driver that fled the scene after striking the police station causing minor damage.

According to Penbrook Police officials, the crash occurred when the car ran up the curb, into a flower bed outside of the building. The car then struck a pole and fire hydrant, landed on it’s roof. The driver then fled the scene. Police are still searching for the driver.

No police officers were hurt in the incident.