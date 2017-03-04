Children hospitalized after drinking juice at Lancaster County restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa.-- An incident at a Lancaster County restaurant sent two children to the hospital on Friday night.

It happened at the Star Buffet & Grill, on Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township.

The restaurant owner confirms to FOX43 that two children, who were eating there with their family, suffered injuries after drinking apple juice that was served to them in cups.

The youngsters were taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with severe burns to their mouths and throats.

It's believed some sort of acidic substance somehow got in the cups.

The owner would only say that the juice had been purchased at a grocery store.

East Lampeter Township Police are investigating this case and FOX43 is told more information may be released on Monday.