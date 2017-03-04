× Peanut butter substitute recalled

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A popular peanut butter substitute is being recalled after potentially being linked to an E-coli O157:H7 outbreak.

SoyNut Butter Co. voluntarily has pulled it’s I.M. Healthy Creamy Original SoyNut Butter off the shelves. The effected products have the UPC 65498991010 with Best By Dates of 8/30/18 and 8/31/18. Most, E. coli strains are harmless, however, some can make you sick. This particular strain of E. coli bacterium can cause bloody diarrhea. Seniors, the very young, and those with compromised immune systems are most susceptible to foodborne illness.

Customers who bought this product should discard any unused portions and bring a purchase receipt for a full refund.

Customers looking for more information can call SoyNut Butter CO. at 1-800-288-1012 or GIANTS/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268.