× Morning crash causes delay’s on route 30

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A 3 vehicle crash closes the Westbound lanes of route 30 this morning.

According to 911 Dispatch, the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Saturday on the 2200 of Lincoln Highway East and involved 2 tractor trailers and one passenger vehicle.

One person was transported to the hospital. There’s no word on their condition.