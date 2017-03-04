× PSP Harrisburg search for a Harrisburg man missing for a week

HARRISBURG, Pa – State police of Harrisburg are searching for a man who has been missing for a week, and has medical needs that need daily attention.

According to State Police press release, Robert Mitchell Shindle, 39, was last seen by his Feb 25, at by his parents around 10 at night. Shindle is believed to be in danger due to his medical needs that need daily attention. He is described as a white man, is 6-feet tall, and weighs roughly 350 lbs. He has a tattoo on his right wrist that says WOMACK, and has a birthmark on his left hand. Shindle has a Tracheostomy device on his neck as well.

Shindle is known to drive a 2000 Buick Lesabre with the PA license plate JTK1813. He was last seen wearing a black Phillies hat, blue jeans and a black shirt.