Steelton duplex fire displaces seven people

STEELTON, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Seven people are without a home after a fire ripped through a duplex this morning in Steelton.

According to Chief of the Steelton Fire Department Gene Vance, crews were dispatched just after 10 a.m., to the 500 block of North 3rd Street to a fire at a duplex. Four adults and three children were displaced as a result of this fire. It also caused about $60,000 in damage.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

The cause and origin remain under investigation by the Dauphin County Fire Marshal.