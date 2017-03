× Crash on I-83 Northbound halts traffic in York County

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Traffic is at a near stand still in York County after an SUV crash near mile marker 21.

Both lanes of I-83 northbound are closed due to an accident involving an SUV around 2 p.m. afternoon. PennDot is urging drivers to avoid I-83 between Exits 18 at Mount Rose Avenue and 21 at Arsenal Road in York County.

There is no word on any injuries.