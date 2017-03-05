× Interfaith service held to bring unity after recent religion-inspired threats

STEELTON, Dauphin County, Pa.– A community came together on Sunday to respond to an increase in threats against people based on their religion, ethnicity, race and sexual orientation.

People of all backgrounds gathered at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Steelton, Dauphin County for prayer, songs and stories.

The service was held less than a week after the Jewish Community Centers in Harrisburg and York received bomb threats. It’s a growing trend across the country. Sunday’s inter-faith service was to show unity against these threats.

“I’m incredibly touched and moved by what happened here in a way that I wasn’t even expecting. There’s something incredibly valuable about reaching across the lines that divide us and coming together,” said Victoria Larson, Pastor of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.

All were welcome at the service; it lasted two and a half hours.