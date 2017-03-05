“Lanes for Lives” event raises money for South Central PA American Red Cross

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa - The "Lanes for Lives" annual charity event benefiting the South Central PA American Red Cross was held Sunday at Suburban Bowlerama.

More than 150 people participated in the event hosted by Brewery Products, including some of the FOX43 news team.

"There are a lot of local disasters in our area and the Red Cross was there. So hopefully, this hits home. It might be your neighbor, it might be yourself the next time. Hopefully with the money we raise, you'll be able to see where it's being used on a daily basis," said Vicky Stambaugh, Event Coordinator of Brewery Products.

The money raised at the event is still being calculated, but organizers hope to surpass last year's donation of more than $13,000.

The South Central PA American Red Cross serves 22 counties.

Brewery Products