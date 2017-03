× Multi-crash slows traffic on I-83

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — A multi-vehicle crash backs up traffic on I-83 Southbound in Dauphin County, near mile marker 48.5 Sunday morning.

According to PennDot, the crash occurred just before 9:45 a.m. on Sunday near mile marker 48.5. The left hand lane of I-83 Southbound is closed, and the right shoulder is closed for emergency vehicles.

One person has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.