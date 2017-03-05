× It’s state basketball championship time, where are your District III teams placed?

MECHANICSBURG, Cumberland County, Pa.– On Sunday, the PIAA released the state championship brackets for all six classifications for boys and girls basketball.

Over 60 teams from District III qualified for inter-districts. District III high schools West York, Garden Spot, CD East, Lebanon, East Pennsboro, Warwick, Hershey and Milton Hershey, will also host multiple games on either Friday, March 10 or Saturday, March 11.

You can find a complete listing of the championship match-ups at the following link: http://www.piaa.org/sports/championship_details.aspx?sport=basketball