Suspicious person pulls guns on State Trooper Friday morning

HARRISBURG, Pa — A man is in custody after pulling out two guns and pointing them in the direction of a State Trooper.

According to Lower Paxton Police and State Police, the man was walking along the 4400 block of Marblehead Street on Friday morning in Harrisburg wearing a headlight and surgical mask. The State Trooper spotted the suspect and stopped in an unmarked car, when the suspect displayed a handgun to the Trooper. The gun was pointed towards the ground, in the direction of the trooper. The trooper immediately confronted the suspect, then he displayed a second handgun at the Trooper.

The Trooper was able to talk the suspect into putting away the guns and listening to verbal commands.

When Lower Paxton Township Police arrived on scene around 6:40 a.m., the man was detained be the trooper and taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Lower Paxton Township Police assisted State Troopers with the incident, however, State Police are handling the investigation and criminal charges.