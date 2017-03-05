Warmer with a few rain chances this week

WARMING BACK UP: Goodbye to the cold wind chills and BELOW average temperatures–we see the 50s and 60s this week! Warming trend lasts until the weekend, with 50s for Monday and upper 50s and low 60s for Tuesday. A weak cool front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, cooling us back down to the low to mid 50s for the remainder of the week.

WINDS COME BACK: With the cool front Tuesday, winds kick up out of the south with gusts up to 30mph likely. They stick around heading into Wednesday, so there will be a slight wind chill in the 40s, but nothing like we had this past weekend. After that, the wind dies back down to finish out the week.

RAIN CHANCES TOO: The cool front brings the chance of a stray shower or two late on Monday, but the main show comes on Tuesday with scattered showers likely. We don’t hear any thunder or see any lightning, just rain this time around with highs around 60. More shower chances come into the picture late Friday and into Saturday morning.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long