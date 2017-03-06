× Burglary suspect was neighbor of the victim

LANCASTER, Pa. – Lancaster City Police arrest the suspect in a January 17 home burglary in the 400 block of High Street. The victim told police that a television, impact driver and work light had been taken when the resident was away from the home. The subsequent investigation identitied 24 year old Eric Cortez as the suspect in the burglary. Cortez was a neighbor of the victim.

Detective Sergeant K. Miller found that Cortez had pawned the television at a city pawn store. Sergeant Miller also discovered the stolen impact drill inside Cortez residence on High Street

A warrant was obtain by investigators charging Cortez with Burglary and Theft by Unlawful Taking.

On Saturday March 4 at about 11:35 pm. Officers found Cortez at Lancaster General Hospital. He was taken into custody without incident. Following arraignment, he was sent to Lancaster County Prison in lieuu of $100,000 bail.