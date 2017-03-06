× Former Penn State assistant football coach, convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky has been moved to a new prison

Former Penn State assistant football coach and convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky has been moved to a new prison.

Sandusky has been held at a maximum security prison in Greene County, Pennsylvania since 2012. But, state records show the 73-year-old is now at a medium security facility in Somerset County.

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Press Secretary Amy Worden confirmed that Sandusky was transferred on Feb. 27.

“As to the why, it’s not uncommon for inmates to be transferred within the system,” Worden said. “It has now been determined that Mr. Sandusky will reside at Somerset. He will remain in the same status, known as administrative custody, for his own protection.”

Sandusky was found guilty in 2012 of dozens of charges related to the sexual abuse of dozens of children over a period of at least 15 years. He was sentenced to serve at least 30 years in prison.