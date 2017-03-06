× East Lampeter food poisoning investigation continues, children upgraded to fair condition

EAST LAMPETER TWP., Lancaster County, Pa. — East Lampeter Twp Police were called to assist emergency medical responders at the Star Buffet, 2232 Lincoln Highway East, on Friday, around 7:14pm. Three children reportedly drank apple juice and were having a severe reaction. Arriving officers say they found two children, a 4 year-old girl and a 10 year-old boy, that were experiencing burns to their mouths and throats, and were vomiting. A third child in the group, a 6 year-old boy, was experiencing stomach discomfort. Police were told all three children had the reactions after drinking from styrofoam cups that were served to them containing apple juice. An adult male in the group also experienced burns in his mouth after tasting the liquid. The reactions were confined to one group of patrons and no other persons reported any reactions or discomfort.

All of the children were transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment. The two children with more severe reactions were upgraded to trauma patients and were air lifted to Hershey Medical Center. The 6 year-old and the adult male were treated at Lancaster General Hospital and were released. Both children at Hershey Medical Center are now listed in fair condition.

East Lampeter Twp Police are actively investigating the incident to determine the cause in conjunction with the Lancaster Co. District Attorney’s Office, PA Dept. Agriculture, and the US Food and Drug Administration.