Evanger’s Pet Food and Against the Grain recalls dog and cat food products

Out of an abundance of caution, Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food is voluntarily expanding its recall of Hunk of Beef and is also recalling Evanger’s Braised Beef and Against the Grain’s Pulled Beef Products due to potential adulteration with pentobarbital. Oral exposure to pentobarbital can cause drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea, nystagmus (eyes moving back and forth in a jerky manner), inability to stand, coma and death. Consumers who notice these symptoms in their pets should consult their veterinarian.

Evanger’s wants 100% of its products to be 100% safe 100% of the time prompting removal of the products.

The 12 oz. cans of dog foods that are being voluntarily recalled have the following barcodes. The numbers listed below are the second half of the barcode, which can be found on the back of the product label:

Evanger’s: Hunk of Beef: 20109

Evanger’s: Braised Beef: 20107

Against the Grain: Pulled Beef: 80001

The three products being voluntarily recalled were manufactured between December 2015 and January 2017, and have expiration dates of December 2019 through January 2021. These products were distributed online and through independent boutique pet stores nationwide.

This voluntary recall affects only Hand Packed Beef Products, which is a unique method in which large chunks of meat are manually placed into the can by hand, not machine.

Consumers may return any can of the aforementioned products to their place of purchase for a full refund for the inconvenience. For any questions, customers may contact the company at 1-847-537-0102 between 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Central Time, Monday – Friday.

Distributors and online retailers were previously notified of this voluntary recall on February 27th.

Source: US Food and Drug Administration